Man found shot to death inside of car riddled with bullet holes in Azusa

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Azusa after a man was found shot to death inside of a car riddled with bullet holes early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. San Gabriel Avenue, just north of the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Azusa Police Department officers were the first to respond to the area after learning of the shooting and found the victim suffering from a deadly gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, deputies said. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Family members identified the man as 27-year-old Peter Maldonado.

"My aunt is, she's broken," said Valerie Ramos, cousin of the victim. "She's completely broken. It's just sad, it's too much to for us moms and parents to deal with.

She remembers her cousin as "such a great boy" who wouldn't hurt a fly. She's unsure who would want to hurt her cousin, who she said has no gang affiliation.

Ramos says that the car he was found inside of belongs to his mother, and that he was only in the area to visit his ex-girlfriend.

"He's not from over here," she said. "He lives, he stays more towards where we're at, which is West Covina area. So he only comes up here to visit her."

No arrests have yet been reported and detectives with LASD's Homicide Bureau, who have assumed the investigation, have not released information on a motive or suspect.

Evidence markers could be seen littering the pavement around the car, which was surrounded by crime tape as investigators scoured the area throughout the day on Friday.

Residents in the area say they're shocked by the incident, which happened in a what they say is a very safe part of their community.

"I'm terrified," said one woman. "I'm scared."

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.