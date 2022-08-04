Man found shot to death inside car in Downtown LA

An investigation was underway in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday after a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle.

Officers were sent to the scene on 15th and San Pedro Streets, just north of the I-10 Freeway, at around 12:30 a.m. where they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information immediately available, and Los Angeles Police Department investigators were searching for a possible motive in the shooting.