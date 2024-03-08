Man found shot to death in Tarzana neighborhood near hiking trail

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street outside a gated community in Tarzana.

Authorities responded around 12:30 a.m. on Friday to 3876 Winford Drive, south of the Braemar Country Club, where they found an unresponsive man lying in the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The body was discovered near a popular hiking trail in the area called Mulholland Gateway Park.

Officers said the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said the victim was around 30-years-old and they are treating his death as a homicide.

There was no information given on a possible suspect.

The incident remains under investigation as police look for the shooter and a motive.