Man found shot to death in Garden Grove

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Garden Grove early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 12600 block of Westminster Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. after learning that a man had been found lying on the sidewalk in the area and appeared to be unconscious, according to a statement from the Garden Grove Police Department.

They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators have not yet provided information on a possible suspect in the incident.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact Detective Camara at (714) 741-5824.