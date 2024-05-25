Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in Garden Grove

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Garden Grove early Saturday morning. 

Officers were called to the 12600 block of Westminster Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. after learning that a man had been found lying on the sidewalk in the area and appeared to be unconscious, according to a statement from the Garden Grove Police Department. 

They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. His identity has not yet been released.  

Investigators have not yet provided information on a possible suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with further details is asked to contact Detective Camara at (714) 741-5824.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 5:32 PM PDT

