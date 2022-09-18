Man found shot to death in Bell Gardens

A man was found shot to death in Bell Gardens Sunday in an apparent homicide.

The victim was located on the 6000 block of Live Oak Street after 1 a.m. by Bell Gardens Police Department officers.

When police arrived, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. It's unclear at this moment where the victim was shot but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information at this time about what exactly happened prior to the victim being shot.

Authorities have not identified a suspect responsible for this homicide.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau is urging anyone with information related to the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.