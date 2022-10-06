Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death inside U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

A man found inside a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood overnight had been shot and killed, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police were called to Carlos and Tamarind avenues in Hollywood at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the report of shots fired. At the scene, they found a U-Haul pickup truck parked on the wrong side of the street with a man inside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if the man was shot while driving, or if he was shot and was driving to get away.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

