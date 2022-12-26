Watch CBS News
Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex

By CBSLA Staff

CBS/City News Service

A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.

A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. 

The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 4:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

