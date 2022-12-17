Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found on street in North Hollywood suffering from gun shot wound

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 16 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 16 AM Edition) 02:08

A man was found shot to death in North Hollywood late Friday night in North Hollywood. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were patrolling the area near the 6810 block of Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street after receiving a call reporting shots fired, according to City News Service. 

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

There was no other information provided about this shooting death.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.