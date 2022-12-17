Man found on street in North Hollywood suffering from gun shot wound
A man was found shot to death in North Hollywood late Friday night in North Hollywood.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were patrolling the area near the 6810 block of Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street after receiving a call reporting shots fired, according to City News Service.
The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There was no other information provided about this shooting death.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.