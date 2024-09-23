Man found dead outside Riverside County jail nearly an hour after getting released

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just about an hour after he was released from a jail in Riverside County.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Auld Road, just outside of the Cois Byrd Detention Center in unincorporated French Valley, after learning that an unresponsive male was found, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, deputies located the male and began lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived," said RSO's statement. "Despite the efforts of law enforcement and paramedics, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene."

On Monday, he was identified as 46-year-old Murrieta man Lawrence Orso.

Investigators learned that Orso had just been released from the jail at around 8:30 a.m., just over an hour after he was released following an arrest for driving under the influence.

"There was no evidence of foul play; however, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-1777.