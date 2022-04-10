Watch CBS News

Man found dead inside burning car in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 8 PM Edition) 02:30

Authorities found a man dead inside a burning vehicle in a ditch on the Golden State (5) freeway early Sunday morning in Santa Clarita. 

At 2:05 a.m., a California Highway Patrol officer arrived to the scene where a maroon Toyota Avalon was burning on Valencia Boulevard. 

After putting out the flames, firefighters discovered the man, who has not been identified, inside the vehicle, according to CHP.

The name of the San Fernando resident will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.  

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call the CHP's Newhall station at 661-600-1600.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 2:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.