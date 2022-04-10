Man found dead inside burning car in Santa Clarita

Authorities found a man dead inside a burning vehicle in a ditch on the Golden State (5) freeway early Sunday morning in Santa Clarita.

At 2:05 a.m., a California Highway Patrol officer arrived to the scene where a maroon Toyota Avalon was burning on Valencia Boulevard.

After putting out the flames, firefighters discovered the man, who has not been identified, inside the vehicle, according to CHP.

The name of the San Fernando resident will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call the CHP's Newhall station at 661-600-1600.