Man found dead inside building after fire in South Los Angeles

Firefighters found a dead man inside a one-story commercial building today as they battled a blaze in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles early Wednesday.

Fire crews responded just after midnight to 11308 S. Main St. north of Imperial Highway where they found a fully engulfed building with two cars in a carport at the building's rear, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It took 83 firefighters and 38 minutes to knock down the fire.

After the flames were put out, firefighters searched the building and found a man inside.

The victim, whose name and age were not known, was pronounced dead at the scene by LAFD paramedics.

Although it is unknown what type of business was operating at the building, it appeared to be filled with mattresses.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the LAFD Arson Section is investigating the scene.