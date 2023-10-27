Watch CBS News
80-year-old man dies at Torrance residence, grandson detained

A man about 80 years old died Friday in a residence in the unincorporated Torrance area of Los Angeles County, and his adult grandson was detained as a "person of Interest."

Deputies were sent to the 1000 block of West 227th Street about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"When Carson (Station) deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the victim unresponsive inside the residence," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the elderly man dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"The victim's grandson ... in his 30s, was detained at the scene as a person of interest," the sheriff's department said. The grandson's name was not released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also submit tips online.

