Man found dead in Sun Valley in apparent hit-and-run

A man was found dead Thursday in Sun Valley in an apparent hit-and-run, and police sought the public's help in the investigation into his death.

Officers were sent to Saticoy Street and Hinds Avenue about 3:50 a.m. on a report that a man was lying in the roadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8000, or 877-LAPD-247.

