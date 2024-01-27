Man found dead in Stevenson Ranch parking lot

A man was found dead Saturday in the parking lot of a Stevenson Ranch golf club.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station were summoned at 2:16 p.m. Saturday to The Oaks Club at Valencia in the 16500 block of Heritage View Lane, south of Valencia Boulevard, on a rescue call, according to sheriff's Dep. Michael Chen.

They found the man on the ground in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Chen said.

Deputies found no sign of foul play, he said. Homicide detectives were not called to the scene.

