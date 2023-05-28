Watch CBS News
Man found dead in parking lot in Moreno Valley; probe underway

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found in a parking lot in Moreno Valley. 

Deputies responded to the 23000 block of Alessandro Boulevard just before 8:50 p.m. Saturday following a report of an "assault with a deadly weapon."

When they arrived, they located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is underway. 

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Castaneda at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Newman at (951) 486-6700.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

