Man found dead in Inglewood; probe underway

A man was killed in Inglewood Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2:!5 a.m. in the 11100 block of Firmona Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the man who was dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.