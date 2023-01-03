Watch CBS News
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.

After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.

A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

