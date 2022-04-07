Man found dead inside burning RV parked in Ventura

A man's body was found inside a burning RV parked in Ventura Thursday morning.

(credit: Ventura Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to reports of a burning RV parked on Main Street and Hartman Drive at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday and immediately began an aggressive attack to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings, according to Ventura Fire officials. When the flames were put out, firefighters made an unfortunate discovery — an adult male found dead inside the vehicle.

The man's identity has not been released, and it's not known if he was living in the RV.

A bystander, also male, who was trying to help at the time of the fire, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.