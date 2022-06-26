Man found dead at DoubleTree hotel in Rosemead

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are investigating what led to the death of a man inside a Rosemead hotel.

At around 3 p.m. the LA County Sheriffs Department's homicide bureau was called to the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemead.

The hotel is located on Montebello Boulevard, right across the street from the Montebello Town Center and 60 Freeway.

Sky9 was over the hotel where there was a large presence of sheriffs at the scene.

There is no cause of death at this minute nor if the man was staying at the hotel.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.