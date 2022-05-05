Man followed into gym and stabbed in showers

Deputies are looking for the man who followed a victim into a gym's shower before stabbing him in the back.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the suspect followed the male victim into Crunch Gym near 12800 Valley View Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.

The suspect continued to follow the victim into the locker room and into the showers before he stabbed the victim in the back with a six-inch knife. The suspect ran off following the stabbing. Deputies believe that this was a random attack.

The male victim survived the stabbing and is in stable condition after he was taken to the hospital.

LASD has no description of the suspect since his face was covered.