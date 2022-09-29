Report: Man killed running onto 91 Freeway lanes was fleeing fight at nearby Anaheim strip club

All lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim were briefly shut down overnight after a man ran onto freeway lanes and was killed by a car.

(credit: CBS)

The crash was first reported at about 1:15 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway at State Street. A driver reported to the CHP they possibly ran over debris and had pulled over, and when officers arrived, the body was found toward the center divider.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

According to reports, the man had come from a nearby strip club called The Library Gentlemen's Club. The man had reportedly gotten into a fight at the club and ran off, jumping a fence that backs up to the 91 Freeway, where he was struck by several vehicles, including a Caltrans pickup truck.

The crash, and any altercation that may have happened inside the club, is under investigation.