Man fatally wounded in officer-involved shooting in South LA

An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following a fatal officer-involved shooting prior to a related pursuit.

The shooting unfolded before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on 66th Street west of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There, the LAPD said a unit was parked when a suspect approached the vehicle armed with a gun, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital where he died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Following the shooting, the LAPD was involved in a pursuit of suspects who police said were associated with the original suspect in the officer-involved shooting. All suspects were taken into custody following the termination of the pursuit.

No other details have been released by police at this time. The incident remains under investigation.