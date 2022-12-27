Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed in South L.A. argument, suspect arrested

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning during an argument with another man in South Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to  the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The victim was arguing with a 52-year-old man when the younger man produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

The victim's name was not released.

CBSLA Staff
December 27, 2022

City News Service contributed to this report.

