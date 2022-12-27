Man fatally stabbed in South L.A. argument, suspect arrested
A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning during an argument with another man in South Los Angeles.
The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.
The victim was arguing with a 52-year-old man when the younger man produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was arrested.
The victim's name was not released.
