Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally stabbed in encampment in Long Beach; suspect at large

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 16)
Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 16) 03:17

Homicide detectives Sunday were investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in an encampment in Long Beach. 

Officers responded to the area of the Los Angeles River and Long Beach Boulevard before 9 a.m. Sunday following a report of a stabbing. 

When they arrived, officers located the victim who had been stabbed and died at the scene. 

The suspect fled the area and has not yet been apprehended. A preliminary investigation reveals that both the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation that ended in the stabbing. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives, Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras, at (562) 570-7244.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 2:29 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.