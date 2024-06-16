Man fatally stabbed in encampment in Long Beach; suspect at large

Homicide detectives Sunday were investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in an encampment in Long Beach.

Officers responded to the area of the Los Angeles River and Long Beach Boulevard before 9 a.m. Sunday following a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located the victim who had been stabbed and died at the scene.

The suspect fled the area and has not yet been apprehended. A preliminary investigation reveals that both the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation that ended in the stabbing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives, Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras, at (562) 570-7244.