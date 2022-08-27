Man fatally stabbed by 5 men in Westlake District

A man was fatally stabbed by five different suspects early Saturday morning in the Westlake District.

The Los Angeles Police Department received the 911 call just after 1 a.m., reporting a stabbing attack on the 742 block of Westlake Avenue, south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park.

When LAPD officers arrived to the scene of the stabbing, they found the victim lying in an alley with multiple stab wounds, according to City News Service.

Witnesses told LAPD they saw at least five men stab the victim and ran away after.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what was the motive behind the attack and authorities are not sure whether this was a gang-related homicide.