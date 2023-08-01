Man fatally stabbed at Santa Monica Beach, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after fatally stabbing a man outside a public bathroom at Santa Monica Beach.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:07 p.m. on Monday. Officers found the victim in the 2000 block of the beach at restrooms close to the boardwalk. He had at least one stab wound to his chest.

Officers gave the victim first aid and performed CPR on him until firefighters arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect is in custody, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

People nearby said that the ordeal was scary, to say the least.

"It is kind of scary, I go to the bathroom there every day — multiple times. It's a little scary," said Alex Dewitt, who runs a nearby bike rental spot.

The investigation is ongoing as police look into what led up to the stabbing.