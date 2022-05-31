Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in San Juan Capistrano; Authorities searching for suspect

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A shooting investigation was underway in San Juan Capistrano Monday evening after a man was fatally shot inside of a townhouse. 

The scene unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. in the 26000 block of Calle San Francisco. When Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one man in his 30s dead at the scene. 

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were searching for a specific suspect, but would not release any additional information on their identity or a description. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

