Man fatally shot in San Juan Capistrano; Authorities searching for suspect

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition)

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition)

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition)

A shooting investigation was underway in San Juan Capistrano Monday evening after a man was fatally shot inside of a townhouse.

The scene unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. in the 26000 block of Calle San Francisco. When Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one man in his 30s dead at the scene.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were searching for a specific suspect, but would not release any additional information on their identity or a description.