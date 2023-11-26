Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in Montebello

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was fatally shot in Montebello early Sunday. 

The incident happened at around 5:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Beverly Boulevard, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched after learning of the shooting. 

The victim, still unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no further information provided. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

November 26, 2023

