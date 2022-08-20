Man fatally shot in Echo Park

A man believed to be in his 30s was fatally shot in Echo Park Friday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene on the 1920 block of Echo Park Avenue and found the man down on the sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

It's unclear at this moment what led to the shooting but the suspect reportedly fled the scene in an SUV, according to The Eastsider.