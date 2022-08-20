Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Echo Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 19 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 19 PM Edition) 02:08

A man believed to be in his 30s was fatally shot in Echo Park Friday evening. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene on the 1920 block of Echo Park Avenue and found the man down on the sidewalk. 

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

It's unclear at this moment what led to the shooting but the suspect reportedly fled the scene in an SUV, according to The Eastsider.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 9:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.