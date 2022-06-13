Man fatally shot in Athens area of LA County

A man died Monday after being shot in the Athens area of south Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.