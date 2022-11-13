Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot during car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street, where a man was found sitting inside of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Witnesses told police officers that they saw a white U-Haul pull up alongside the victim's black Kia before suspects inside the moving van fired several shots and fled from the area. 

Police are investigating whether the incident was gang-related. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

