Armed man fatally shot, deputy injured in Bellflower crash

A man armed with a knife was killed during a shooting involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy at the Long Beach-Bellflower border, and authorities Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting.

Deputies were called at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue, just east of Bellflower, where they found the deputy and the victim, said homicide Lt. Mike Gomez.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

It was not immediately known how the deputy was injured.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The intersection of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard will be closed while deputies examine the scene for possible evidence and look for any surveillance video at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous call can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent here.