Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in alley in Del Rey neighborhood

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 55-year-old man is dead after being shot in an alley in the Del Rey neighborhood Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls of a shooting on the 11700 block of Avon Way around 9:35 p.m. Two men who knew each other were standing in the alley before the shooting.

del-rey-shooting.png
Two men were in an alley in the Del Rey neighborhood before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.  Citizen App

Video footage shows one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other, the LAPD said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled the scene on foot, but he was later located and taken into custody.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.