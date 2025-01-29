Man fatally shot in alley in Del Rey neighborhood

A 55-year-old man is dead after being shot in an alley in the Del Rey neighborhood Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls of a shooting on the 11700 block of Avon Way around 9:35 p.m. Two men who knew each other were standing in the alley before the shooting.

Two men were in an alley in the Del Rey neighborhood before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. Citizen App

Video footage shows one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other, the LAPD said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled the scene on foot, but he was later located and taken into custody.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.