Man faces hate crime charges after threatening to kill Jewish family at their Studio City home

Man charged for racially-motivated attack in Studio City where he threatened to kill Jewish family

A man was charged Friday with three felony counts and a hate crime allegation for allegedly threatening to kill a Jewish family at their home in Studio City.

Daniel Garcia, who turned 44 on Thursday, is charged with one count each of criminal threats, attempted first-degree residential burglary and vandalism with $400 or more in damage or destruction, along with an allegation that he committed hate crimes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Criminal proceedings were quickly suspended after a defense attorney declared a doubt Friday about Garcia's mental competency to stand trial. Another court hearing is scheduled Nov. 27.

Garcia, who was wearing only underwear, allegedly was heard yelling, "Free Palestine" and "Kill Jews, Kill Jews" at the home in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, just north of Mulholland Drive, according to a statement released Wednesday by Los Angeles police.

"One of the victims, in fear Garcia was about to enter the home, immediately engaged Garcia by pushing him away from the door," police said. "Garcia continued to yell and threaten to kill the victims."

He was taken into custody by Los Angeles police that morning, and has remained behind bars on $225,000 bail, jail records show.

"Garcia, possibly suffering from mental illness, acted alone and his actions appeared motivated by the victims' religious beliefs," police said. "In addition, it appeared Garcia may have prior contacts with the victims."

Garcia could face up to seven years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning the crime as a "vile act of hate" that has "no place in our city."

"In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country -- hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home," the mayor said.

"We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people -- the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate. We will respond to it. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to conduct increased patrols in communities throughout our city and I call on officials to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable."

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Friday, "We unequivocally denounce the violent act committed against an innocent family in our community. This act, fueled by hate and anti-Semitism, has no place in our society, and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible."