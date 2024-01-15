Man ejected from RV after colliding with center divider, miraculously survives

A man was launched from his RV after he collided with a center divider on the 14 Freeway on Monday. He miraculously survived.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. when the RV drove into the center divider on the northbound side of the freeway. The man, a passenger in the vehicle, was launched onto the opposite side of the freeway. The crash caused a SigAlert for both sides of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said their paramedics took one person to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this point, but video from the crash site showed one man with severe road rash but conscious.

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help said the RV driver fell asleep before hitting the center divider.