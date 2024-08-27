Watch CBS News
Man dies while working at construction site in Bel Air

By Dean Fioresi

A man was killed while working at a construction site in Bel Air on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 10:10 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to a hillside residential construction site in the 10600 block of W. Chalon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

They say that the man was gravely injured while working near heavy equipment at the site, possibly an auger and a skip loader. 

"Despite the quick response of LAFD crews, his injuries proved fatal," the statement said. 

The man's name and company that he was affiliated with have not been released. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

