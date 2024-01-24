Man dies after running back inside burning home in Mission Hills

A man died after he ran back inside a burning home in Mission Hills early Wednesday morning.

The fire started inside a one-story duplex located at 10803 N. Noble Ave. and Chatsworth Street, near the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, around 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four residents made it out of the burning home safely, before a man in his 70s ran back inside to try and grab some of his personal belongings. Authorities said the flames grew quickly and he never made it back out.

Firefighters found the victim inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It appears that there were no working fire alarms inside the home," said David Ortiz, LAFD.

It took 32 firefighters 22 minutes to put out the flames. Three occupants of the home were not injured in the fire.