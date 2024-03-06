Man dies after being taken into custody by Fullerton police

A 50-year-old man from Buena Park died early Wednesday morning after a confrontation with officers from the Fullerton Police Department outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Around 3 a.m., the manager of McDonald's on S. Brookhurst Road called police as two men who were possibly on drugs were standing at the front of the doors, leading to safety concerns as restaurant employees were arriving to work.

Officers arrived and tried to communicate with a shirtless man who began swinging a belt around, according to Sgt. Ryan O'Neil, Fullerton Police Department.

"At that time, more officers were asked to respond to the scene. The first thing we did was utilize the taser in an attempt to subdue the subject, which ultimately was ineffective," O'Neil said.

Next, Fullerton police fired beanbag rounds at the man, allowing police to take him into custody.

Officials say the suspect sustained a "significant injury to the chest area" as a result of the use of the beanbag projectile.

"The goal is to gain compliance through verbal commands and obviously as situations escalate or change (their dynamic), and so we have the option to use the less-lethal kinetic energy projectiles and tasers and other options," O'Neil said.

The coroner will ultimately determine the cause of death.