Man dies after being shot in the head in Garden Grove

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Garden Grove. 

Officers responded to the 14000 block of Buena Street in regard to a car accident. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot in the head. Police determined that a car accident had not occurred. 

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this death are asked to contact Detective Heine at 714 741-5422 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.  

July 24, 2022

