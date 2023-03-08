Man dies after being mauled by four dogs in Jurupa Valley

A man was killed in Jurupa Valley early Tuesday morning after he was attacked by four dogs.

According to a press release from Riverside County Animal Services, officers were dispatched to the property after receiving a call for assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies who originally arrived at the scene, located at a resident on the corner of Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street, were dispatched after receiving reports of screaming in the area.

The owner of the property, a residence that had been converted into a home business, was not present at the time of the attack, at around 7:30 a.m.

When he arrived to the scene, he surrendered the four dogs, three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso, to animal services for human euthanasia, the statement said.

Thus far, the victim's identity has not been released. Animal services says that he was on the property to do some work for the owner at the time of the attack.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones," said Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis.