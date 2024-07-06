Watch CBS News
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Huntington Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man died on Friday after he was hit by two cars in Huntington Beach. 

Officers were dispatched to Warner Avenue and Beach Boulevard at around 10 p.m. after learning of a crash in the area, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

They arrived to find a 2022 Lexus IS 500 and a 2011 Ford Fusion that had both crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, police said. 

Investigators believe that the Lexus was traveling eastbound on Warner Avenue when they hit the pedestrian. Just after that first crash, they say that the Ford then hit the pedestrian. 

The victim, a 55-year-old man, has not yet been identified. He died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. 

"The Lexus driver, a 28-year-old male from Huntington Beach, and the Ford driver, a 61-year-old male from Newport Beach, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers," HBPD said. "Impairment did not appear to be a factor for either of the drivers."

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was urged to contact police at (714) 536-5231.

