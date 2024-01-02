Man dead after violent two-car crash in Glendale

A man was killed in a violent head-on crash in Glendale late Monday.

The crash happened a little before 8:25 p.m. on Glenoaks Boulevard at Elm Avenue, according to Glendale Police Department.

According to investigators, the driver of a black BMW was driving westbound when he somehow lost control of the car, veering into eastbound lanes when he collided with a silver Honda.

A passenger of the Honda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Honda, also a man in his 70s, was hospitalized after suffering a broken leg and pelvis.

Police arrested the suspected DUI driver, a 23-year-old man, after he was also hospitalized for varying injuries. They say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but they did not clarify if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.