Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after violent two-car crash in Glendale

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Man dead after violent two-car crash in Glendale
Man dead after violent two-car crash in Glendale 00:15

A man was killed in a violent head-on crash in Glendale late Monday. 

The crash happened a little before 8:25 p.m. on Glenoaks Boulevard at Elm Avenue, according to Glendale Police Department. 

According to investigators, the driver of a black BMW was driving westbound when he somehow lost control of the car, veering into eastbound lanes when he collided with a silver Honda. 

A passenger of the Honda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Honda, also a man in his 70s, was hospitalized after suffering a broken leg and pelvis. 

Police arrested the suspected DUI driver, a 23-year-old man, after he was also hospitalized for varying injuries. They say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but they did not clarify if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 7:14 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.