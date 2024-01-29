Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after shooting in East LA; search for suspect underway

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Man critically wounded after shooting in East LA
Man critically wounded after shooting in East LA 01:14

A man was fatally shot in East Los Angeles late Sunday evening and investigators are searching for the gunman. 

The shooting happened a little before midnight in the 400 block of N. Rowan Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials. 

They say that the they arrived to the scene but did not find a victim, only to learn that he had been rushed to a nearby hospital by other people with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was in "extremely critical condition" until he later died at the hospital, deputies said. 

Thus far, investigators have not reported any arrests and have not provided any details on a suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:45 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.