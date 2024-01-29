Man dead after shooting in East LA; search for suspect underway

A man was fatally shot in East Los Angeles late Sunday evening and investigators are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened a little before midnight in the 400 block of N. Rowan Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

They say that the they arrived to the scene but did not find a victim, only to learn that he had been rushed to a nearby hospital by other people with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was in "extremely critical condition" until he later died at the hospital, deputies said.

Thus far, investigators have not reported any arrests and have not provided any details on a suspect in the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.