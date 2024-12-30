Man dead after police shooting in Woodland Hills

A man is dead after a police shooting at a motel in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to calls of a man with a gun at a motel in the 21700 block of Ventura Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man armed with a gun.

The LAPD said the man fired his weapon and officers returned fire. It is unclear if the man fired at police.

After the shooting, the man ran from officers and barricaded himself. Authorities established a perimeter and SWAT and a Metro K9 were called to the scene. At 1:30 a.m. they made entry into the motel and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the man died from a self-inflicted wound or if he was shot by police.

The LAPD said no officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting.