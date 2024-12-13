Man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Sawtelle

A man is dead after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Sawtelle Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls of the crash at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Centinela Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

The driver of a Tesla is dead after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Sawtelle on Dec. 12. KCAL News

The man in the Telsa was heading westbound on Olympic Boulevard when he collided with another vehicle turning left onto Centinela Avenue, the LAPD said.

Police said at least six other vehicles were involved because of the crash. The driver of the Tesla was a man in his 50s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Nearby streets were closed for several hours while authorities were on the scene.