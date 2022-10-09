Man critically wounded in shooting in Lancaster

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lancaster in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Division Street near Pondera Street.

Deputies were already in the area investigating a reported burglary at the "White House" restaurant when they heard shots fired, and saw a vehicle driving away.

They stopped the vehicle, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to remain in critical condition.

Authorities spoke to the other person inside of the vehicle, but no additional information was available.