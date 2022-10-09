Man critically wounded in shooting in Lancaster
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lancaster in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Division Street near Pondera Street.
Deputies were already in the area investigating a reported burglary at the "White House" restaurant when they heard shots fired, and saw a vehicle driving away.
They stopped the vehicle, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to remain in critical condition.
Authorities spoke to the other person inside of the vehicle, but no additional information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.