Man critically wounded in shooting in Lancaster

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lancaster in the early morning hours of Saturday. 

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:10 a.m. on Division Street near Pondera Street. 

Deputies were already in the area investigating a reported burglary at the "White House" restaurant when they heard shots fired, and saw a vehicle driving away. 

They stopped the vehicle, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to remain in critical condition. 

Authorities spoke to the other person inside of the vehicle, but no additional information was available. 

