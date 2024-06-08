Man critically wounded after being shot by deputies in Jurupa Valley

Deputies shot an allegedly armed man in Jurupa Valley on Saturday, leaving him in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 11:10 a.m. after deputies were called to 53rd Street and Cedar Street for reports of a person who "appeared to be bleeding and disoriented," according to a statement from RSO.

Deputies arrived and found a man who required medical aid at the scene, the statement said.

"While the deputy was tending to the male's medical needs, he produced a knife and began to stab himself," the statement said. "The male charged toward the deputy with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical condition, according to deputies. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Per department policy, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave. Their identity will not be released.

Both the Riverside Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office will be investigation the incident, the statement said.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Riverside County DA at (951) 955-2700.