Man creates own 'micronation' in Southern California: Slowjamastan

A radio DJ has a new title: Sultan of Slowjamastan, after creating his own micronation on an 11-acre piece of land in Southern California.

Randy "R Dub!" Williams said he visited every country in the world, including North Korea, before deciding to start his own country in Imperial County.

"The foundation, vision, and governmental structure of Slowjamastan aare one of a kind, based on our Dear Leader's values and visions and everyday annoyances experienced while growing up in America," Williams told KCAL News.

Some requirements while in the country include: eating string cheese in the 'correct' way and never taking the last piece of pizza from the box at work functions.

"We wish for a noble land, free of the footwear atrocities the Americans call 'Crocs!'" Williams added.

Anyone can apply for citizenship by going to the Slowjamastan website. A visa is required to enter the property.