Man taken into custody after climbing DTLA hotel
L.A. Fire Dept. personnel responded to a report of a behavioral emergency at 900 W. Olympic Blvd. at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday.
By 9:07 a.m., a man was reportedly seen climbing on the outside of the building. The building is the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles.
By 9:35 a.m., police officers had the man in custody on a landing of the building.
It was earlier reported the building is the JW Marriott. The story has been updated.
