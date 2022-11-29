Man taken into custody after climbing DTLA hotel

L.A. Fire Dept. personnel responded to a report of a behavioral emergency at 900 W. Olympic Blvd. at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

By 9:07 a.m., a man was reportedly seen climbing on the outside of the building. The building is the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles.

By 9:35 a.m., police officers had the man in custody on a landing of the building.

It was earlier reported the building is the JW Marriott. The story has been updated.

