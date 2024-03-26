Man claiming to have explosive device shot, killed by police outside Wells Fargo in Fullerton

A man who claimed that he had an explosive device was shot and killed by police outside of a Wells Fargo in Fullerton on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the bank, located in the 100 block of W. Bastanchury Road, at around 5:10 p.m. after learning of a possible bank robbery, where the suspect claimed that he had an explosive device, according to a statement from the Fullerton Police Department.

"While inside the bank, witnesses stated the suspect produced what appeared to be an explosive device," the statement said. "Upon exiting the bank, an officer involved shooting occurred."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Orange County Sheriff Department's Bomb Squad was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

With SkyCal overhead, a large police presence could be seen outside of the bank. They had created a wide perimeter that was blocked off to the public as their investigation continued.

Bomb Squad personnel could be seen operating both a drone and a robot, which were analyzing an unknown item lying next to the man who was on the floor outside of the bank.

Employees were evacuated due to the threat, according to Fullerton Police Department.

No injuries have been reported to bank employees or police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.